Two civilians, firefighter injured in blaze after gas cylinder explodes in Anantnag

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the spread of fire and in the course of time two civilians identified as Tawseef Ahmad and Waseem Ahmad Itoo and a firefighter received injuries at the incident spot.

The injured trio was taken to a nearby hospital, where all of them are said to be stable.

An F&ES official confirming the injury of the fireman, identified him as Manzoor Ahmad, working as MD in the department.