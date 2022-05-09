Two civilians injured during ongoing Shopian gunfight
Srinagar May 9: Two civilians were injured one of them critically during an ongoing gunfight in Pandoshan area of south Kashmir's Shopian district.
A police spokesman said that the two civilians, the identity of whom was not immediately known, were injured after militants "fired upon civilians and tried to escape".
Both have been hospitalised with the condition of one of them critical police said.
"ShopianEncounterUpdate: During initial cordon & search operation, #terrorists upon civilians and tried to escape, in which two #civilians got #injured. Both the injured shifted to hospital. One of them is critical. Cordon strengthened, details shall follow, " said the police spokesman.
The gunfight broke out this evening after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.