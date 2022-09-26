Two civilians, soldier injured in ongoing Kulgam gunfight

Srinagar Sept 26: An Army soldier and two civilians were injured in an ongoing gunfight in Batpora area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday evening, police said.
"Encounter has started at Batpora area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
"KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 Army soldier & 02 civilians got injured in the ongoing #encounter. All the 03 injured shifted to hospital for treatment. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow, he added.
The encounter is believed to have broken out after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off.