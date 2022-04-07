Two civilians sustain bullet injuries during altercation with army in Handwara

Srinagar, April 7: Two civilians suffered bullet injuries during an altercation between locals and army soldiers who were filming afternoon prayers at a mosque in Handwara tehsil of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday, reports said.
Quoting eyewitnesses, news agency GNS reported that army soldiers were filming the devotees entering the Jamia Jadeed mosque for afternoon prayers at main chowk Handwara. A firing incident took place and two civilians suffered bullet wounds in legs, it said, while quoting the eyewitnesses.
Quoting a top police officer, GNS reported that soldiers of 21 RR had gone to Jamia Masjid Handwara to make a video of prayers. “Some people objected and then there was [an] altercation between army and civilians,” the officer said, adding, “During altercation there has been [an] accidental fire and two persons received injury in leg. Both are stable.”
The injured were identified as Abdul Ahad Mir from Rajwar and Mujeeb Ahmad Sofi from Handwara. Both have been hospitalized, said the report.