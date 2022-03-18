Two cops among three injured in road accident in north Kashmir's Sumbal

Srinagar Mar 18: Three persons including two cops were injured after the police vehicle they were traveling in collided with a car in Sumbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday.
Quoting an official, news agency KDC reported that the collision took place between the Police vehicle of Police Station Sumbal bearing registration number JK 15A/ 1097 and a car bearing registration number HR51AQ/ 2253 this morning.
In the incident three persons including two policemen of PS Sumbal were injured and they were shifted to CHC Hospital Sumbal for treatment. The identity of the cops was not immediately known.
The civilian identified as Tauseef Ahmad Rather, son of Mohammad Shafi, a resident of Bat-Mohalla Sumbal was referred to JVC hospital Srinagar in a critical condition, an official said.
Police have taken cognizance of the incident.