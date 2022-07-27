Two critically injured as poplar tree falls on load carrier in Bemina Srinagar

Srinagar, July 27: Two persons were critically injured when a poplar tree fell, amid heavy rains, on a load carrier near degree college Bemina Srinagar on Wednesday.
The tree came crashing down on the load carrier bearing registration number JK13B-5083 amid heavy rainfall and winds this afternoon leading to injuries to the driver and another person on board, news agency GNS reported.
Both the injured were shifted to hospital, a police officer confirmed to GNS. The road was blocked due to the falling of the poplar tree on the busy road.