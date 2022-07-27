Kashmir

Two critically injured as poplar tree falls on load carrier in Bemina Srinagar

The tree came crashing down on the load carrier amid heavy rainfall and winds this afternoon leading to injuries to the driver and another person on board.
Srinagar, July 27: Two persons were critically injured when a poplar tree fell, amid heavy rains, on a load carrier near degree college Bemina Srinagar on Wednesday.

The tree came crashing down on the load carrier bearing registration number JK13B-5083 amid heavy rainfall and winds this afternoon leading to injuries to the driver and another person on board, news agency GNS reported.

Both the injured were shifted to hospital, a police officer confirmed to GNS. The road was blocked due to the falling of the poplar tree on the busy road.

