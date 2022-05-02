Two CRPF personnel injured in Tral IED blast

Srinagar, May 02: Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blast in the Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday, police said.
A police spokesman while quoting IGP Kashmir said the blast took place as a joint team of police and CRPF were conducting an area domination exercise in Larmoo Tral.
“A joint team of Police & CRPF were conducting area domination in 02 BP bankers during which a minor IED blast took place in Larmoo Tral, Awantipora. 02 CRPF personnel got minor injuries. Our team retaliating & reinforcement sent alongwith senior officers,” said the spokesman while quoting IGP Kashmir.