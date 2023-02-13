Two-day C20 working group meeting on ‘Gender Equality and Disability’ begins at KU

Srinagar, Feb 13: A two-day C-20 Working Group Meeting on ‘Gender Equality and Disability’, under the aegis of India’s G20 Presidency, started at the University of Kashmir on Monday.

Vice-Chancellor KU Prof Nilofer Khan presided over the opening session of the significant event that brings a diverse set of stakeholders, including national and international coordinators of C20 Working Group on GED, on a common platform to formulate actionable policies on gender equality for consideration by the G20 leaders during their summit in September this year.

In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer said hosting such important events is a testimony to relentless efforts put in by the University to make a strong imprint on the country’s academic landscape.

“It has been rightly conceived by the country’s leadership to engage universities to help attain 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) identified by G20 Countries, because universities are powerful institutions having a great capacity to drive a positive social change,” she said, adding that apart from promoting research on emerging challenges that impede the cause of gender equality, the universities can utilise the student community as a strong means to engage with the community to promote awareness on gender equality.