Two-day conference on ‘Gojri language in the contemporary world’ starts at Tagore Hall in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 24: Secretary, Tribal Affairs, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary today inaugurated two day conference on ‘Gojri language in the contemporary world’.
The two-day conference is being organised by Jammu & Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture & Languages (JKAACL, and brought together galaxy of scholars and experts deliberating the future of Gojri language and culture.
In his address, Dr. Shahid called for collective efforts to off-set challenges confronting the Gojri language and culture. He lauded the initiatives taken for holistic development of regional languages and culture.
In the post-inaugural session, noted writer and broadcaster, Gulab Din Tahir presented a paper on Gojri language. In his paper, GD Tahir said that Gojri language has centuries old past with a rich treasure of literature and poetry adding that it is one of the rich languages in Northern India.
Earlier, in his welcome address, Secretary JKAACL, Bharat Singh said that the objective of the conference is to take a holistic view of Gojri language in the backdrop of the challenges it is confronting and the opportunities that lay in its way. “It is very important to make our languages relevant to the modern times to ensure their survival and promotion”, he added.
As part of the 2-day event, music programmes and paper reading sessions were also held. The proceedings of the conference were conducted by Editor and Head, Gojri Wing, Dr. Shahnawaz.
The conference was attended by Salam ud Din Bajad, MK Waqar, Abdul Hamid Kasana, Ghulam Haider Badana, Javed Nizami, Mansha Khaki besides Abdul Gani Arif.