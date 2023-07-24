Two-day conference on ‘Gojri language in the contemporary world’ starts at Tagore Hall in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 24: Secretary, Tribal Affairs, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary today inaugurated two day conference on ‘Gojri language in the contemporary world’.

The two-day conference is being organised by Jammu & Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture & Languages (JKAACL, and brought together galaxy of scholars and experts deliberating the future of Gojri language and culture.

In his address, Dr. Shahid called for collective efforts to off-set challenges confronting the Gojri language and culture. He lauded the initiatives taken for holistic development of regional languages and culture.

In the post-inaugural session, noted writer and broadcaster, Gulab Din Tahir presented a paper on Gojri language. In his paper, GD Tahir said that Gojri language has centuries old past with a rich treasure of literature and poetry adding that it is one of the rich languages in Northern India.