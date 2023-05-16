Two-day travelling international film festival begins at KU

Srinagar, May 16: A two-day travelling international film festival started at the University of Kashmir on Tuesday, with special focus on key themes including gender, equity, diversity and inclusion.

The festival titled ‘Samabhav’ has been organised by Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC) in collaboration with Men against Violence & Abuse (MAVA), with active partnership from KU’s Centre for Women’s Studies and Research, Media Education and Research Centre and Department of Social Work, a varsity statement said.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan inaugurated the film festival as chief guest and hoped that it would be a great experience for young students to learn about film-making and the need to highlight social issues through the medium of films.

She said youth can act as enablers of a positive change in the society by raising awareness on issues like gender inequality using films as medium to convey their message.