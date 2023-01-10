Two dead, as many injured as army vehicle collides with car in Kupwara

Kupwara, Jan 10: Two persons were killed while two others were injured in a road accident in Hayan area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the accident took place near Hayan Trehgam after an Army vehicle collided with a car, resulting in on spot death to two persons and injuries to two others.
He said the injured persons were rushed to district hospital Kupwara for treatment. “The identity of the deceased was being ascertained,” he said.
The official said a case has been registered in the regard and further investigation has been taken up.
Meanwhile, chief medical officer Kupwara Dr Bashir Ahmad also confirmed that two persons were brought dead to the hospital.