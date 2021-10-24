Two dead, as many rescued after being stranded in snowstorm at Sinthan Pass in south Kashmir

As per an official, one person was found dead on the spot while another died while being evacuated from the area by a rescue team comprising SDM Kokernag, SDPO Kokernag, 19 RR, Police and SDRF. Two persons rescued from the area are being treated for hypothermia and shock, the official said.

The rescue team, he said, traveled through rough snow locked and foggy terrain, aided by MED machinery and then walked 8 kms in freezing winds and snow to get to the stranded persons.



The identity of the deceased and the survivors was not immediately known.