Two dead, three injured in Pattan road accident

Srinagar, Sept 1: At least two persons died, while three were injured after a truck collided with a car in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.
The accident took place near Degree College Pattan between a truck and the private vehicle, news agency KNO reported.
In the accident five persons were injured and they were immediately shifted to Trauma hospital Pattan, where two among them were declared dead on arrival, an official said.
The official added that three injured have been referred to SKIMS Soura for further treatment, while police have taken cognizance of the matter.