Four dead after cloudburst near Amarnath cave shrine

Srinagar July 8: Four Yatris died while an unknown number was injured after cloudburst occurred near Amarnath cave shrine in the upper Himalayas in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday, police said.
It said that some langars and tents came under the cloudburst in which two deaths have been reported so far. However news agency GNS reported that four Yatris have died in the incident which include three women. An unknown number of people have been injured. It was not immediately known whether any Yatri was among the dead or injured.
A joint rescue operation by Police, NDRF and security forces has been launched after the incident.
"Some langars and tents have come under cloud burst/flash floods at Holy Cave. 02 deaths reported. #Rescue operation by Police, NDRF & SFs in progress. Injured being airlifted for treatment. #Situation under #control, " IGP Kashmir said in a statement.