Two LeT associates escape from police custody in Baramulla: Officials

Baramulla, April 05: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba associates, who were in custody of the police as accused in wine shop blast case in Baramulla, escaped on Wednesday morning, police sources said.
In a statement, Baramulla police said that the two accused were under custody of police station Baramulla escaped in wee hours during Sehari time.
"A case was registered under relevant sections and efforts are on to the nab the accused, " it said.
Official sources said that the two were arrested in connection with a blast on a wine shop in Dewan Bagh in Baramulla last year.