Five employees suspended for releasing ‘excess’ payment under MGNREGA in Budgam

Srinagar, Mar 07: Five employees of the Rural Development Department have been suspended for allegedly releasing excess payment under MGNREGA in block SK Pora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Quoting an official, news agency KDC that five employees identified as Musadiq Nazir (VLW), Ilyas Ahmad Wani (In-charge Junior Assistant), Owais Mohammad Dar (Technical Assistant), Afarmeen Ali (Technical Assistant) and Sareer Ahmad Ganie (GRS) of block Snoor Kali-Pora in Budgam have been suspended by Project Officer Wages Employment (ACD) Budgam.

He said an enquiry has been initiated to check if the excess payment has been released under ‘’MGNREGA’’ (Labour and material component) in Block SK Pora in Budgam.