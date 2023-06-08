Two fire fighters injured, house gutted in massive blaze in Sopore

Sopore, Jun 08: A residential house was completely gutted while two firefighters were also injured in a fire incident in Krankshivan colony area of Sopore town in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that fire broke out from the residential house in Baba Raza locality today morning.
He said that in the incident the house was completely damaged while two firemen were also injured during the fire fighting operation.
“The injured fire fighters have been shifted to SDH Sopore for treatment. They have been identified as Ali Mohammed and Khazir Mohammad,” he said.
The official said that the cause of fire was not immediately known.