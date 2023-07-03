Two firefighters hospitalised due to suffocation during Batamaloo blaze

Srinagar, July 03: Two firefighters were hospitalized on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday when they were dousing flames in Moominabad area of Batamaloo here, officials said.

They said the fire once again broke out in Mominabad Batmaloo area on Sunday late night during which two firefighters experienced suffocation.

Quoting an official from the Fire and Emergency Services, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that two officers, namely Noor Alam Jatla, sub-officer F&ES, and Altaf Ahmad Rather, leading fireman F&ES got suffocated and were shifted to hospital.