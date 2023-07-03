Two firefighters hospitalised due to suffocation during Batamaloo blaze

Srinagar, July 03: Two firefighters were hospitalized on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday when they were dousing flames in Moominabad area of Batamaloo here, officials said.
They said the fire once again broke out in Mominabad Batmaloo area on Sunday late night during which two firefighters experienced suffocation.
Quoting an official from the Fire and Emergency Services, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that two officers, namely Noor Alam Jatla, sub-officer F&ES, and Altaf Ahmad Rather, leading fireman F&ES got suffocated and were shifted to hospital.
“Both of them experienced suffocation and breathing difficulties while extinguishing the flames and were subsequently shifted to the hospital late at night, when one was discharged. Noor Alam is said to be at hospital as a precautionary measure,” he said.
“We have successfully controlled the fire, and as a preventive measure, we have deployed a water pump and a firefighting vehicle at the site,” he added.
Pertinently, the officials had said that the firefighting operation lasted for six-long hours in the day time, and firefighters from 19 stations, 20 vehicles conducted the operation, as the building was full with paint and other petroleum products.