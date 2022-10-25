Two firefighters injured, mosque among two structures damaged in Sopore blaze

Srinagar, Oct 25: An overnight massive blaze damaged a mosque and a residential house in Tarzoo area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Tuesday. Two firefighters were also injured while dousing the flames, news agency GNS reported.
The fire broke out at Izat Shah colony in Tarzoo Sopore involving a 2-storey residential house and one mosque namely ‘Masjid Mustafa’. The fire and emergency department received the call at around 1.55 hours and its Sopore station immediately rushed three water tenders to the area an official said.
A LPG cylinder also exploded in the fire intensifying the flames due to which two fire fighters identified as Ali Mohammad Reshi and Wajad Ahmad Dar sustained minor injuries before the flames were brought under control and prevented from spreading further.
While the cause of the fire is being investigated, they said, preliminary inquiry suggests electric short circuit as reason for the blaze.