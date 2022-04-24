Two foreign Jaish militants killed in Kulgam gunfight were active since 2018: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar Apr 24: Police on Sunday identified the two militants killed in a gunfight in Mirhama area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district last night as Sultan Pathan and Zabiullah, both residents of Pakistan and affiliated with Jaish outfit.
IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar while identifying the slain militants said they were active since 2018 in Kulgam and Shopian districts.
"KulgamEncounterUpdate: Both the killed JeM #terrorists are #Pakistani. #Incriminating materials, #arms & ammunition including 02 AK rifles, 7 AK magazines, 9 grenades etc were recovered from their possession. Search still going on, " IGP Kashmir said in a statement.
"KulgamEncounterUpdate: The killed JeM #terrorists have been identified as Sultan Pathan & Zabiullah, both residents of #Pakistan. They were #categorised terrorists & active since year 2018 in the areas of #Kulgam-#Shopian districts, " he added. The gunfight broke out on Saturday night after security forces cordoned the area over a tip off about the presence of the militants there.