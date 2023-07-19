Two forest department employees injured in Pulwama terror attack: police

The injured have been identified as Imran Yousaf Wani son of Mohd Yousaf Wani resident of Mohnu, Charar-i-sharif, and Jahangir Ahmad Chechi, son of Mohiudin, resident of Gogjipather Chadoora.

The spokesman said that Imran has suffered a bullet injury in thigh. He was referred to SMHS hospital for specialized treatment.

Jahangir, who is a forester, had suffered minor superficial injuries and he was discharged after first aid, said the spokesman.

“Regarding the incident, a case vide FIR No. 79/2023 under sections 16,20 UAP ( Act) , 307 IPC and 7/ 27 IA Act got registered in PS Rajpora and investigation has been initiated,” he added.

Soon after the incident whole area was cordoned off by Police, Army and CAPFs and intensive search operation was launched.

“During the search of the of the scene of crime, two empty fired cartridges of Ak-47 ammunition and one bullet head was recovered from the spot. However, the search operation is going on,” he added further.