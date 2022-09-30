Two gunfights underway in Baramulla and Shopian: police

Srinagar Sept 30: Two encounters broke out in Chitragam area of Shopian in south Kashmir and Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla up north in the early hours of Friday, police said.
"Encounter has started at Chitragam area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
"Encounter has started at Yedipora, Pattan area of #Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " police said in a separate statement.
The encounters are believed to have broken out after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off.