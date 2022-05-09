Two held for beating youth to death in Khansahib Budgam

Srinagar May 9: Police on Monday arrested two men for allegedly murdering a youth in Kachwari area of Khansahib in central Kashmir's Budgam district.
In a statement issued this morning, SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem Khan identified the accused as Tahir Bashir Khan son of Bashir Ahmed Khan and Hilal Ahmed Lone son of Abdul Ganie Lone, both residents of Kachwari Khansaib.
The duo, the SSP said hit one Fayaz Ahmed Najar son of Abdul Rashid Najar resident of Gurwaith Khansahib at Kachwari. Najar was taken to SKIMS in a critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.
A case FIR number 60/2022 has been registered at Police Station Khansahib under 302 IPC and investigation set into motion.