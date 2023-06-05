Two houses, cowshed gutted in overnight blaze in Kupwara

Kupwara, Jun 05: Two residential houses and a cowshed were gutted in an overnight blaze in Doban Kachma village in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
Quoting locals, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the fire broke out from one of the houses late night and soon engulfed a nearby house including a cowshed.
In the incident, they said all three structures were completely damaged, however, no injuries were reported.
Meanwhile, an official said that the cause of fire was being ascertained.