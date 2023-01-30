Two houses damaged after Chinar branch crashes in Uri

Uri, Jan 30: Two residential houses were damaged in Mohura Uri after a branch of Chinar tree crashed on them amid snowfall in Baramulla district of north Kashmir on Monday, officials said. The houses, they said, belong to Ghulma Hussan Khan son of Ghulam Mohammad Khan and Janghir Ahmed Khan son of Ghulam Hassan Khan.
Later a team of the Revenue Department reached the spot and assessed the estimated loss to the property. Quoting official of the local administration, GNS reported that there was no loss of life or injury in the incident. “The inmates of the house came out in time and fortunately every one of them is safe.”