Two houses damaged in fire mishap in Baramulla

Two residential houses involved in the blaze received damage to certain portions.

Meanwhile, an F&ES Department official said that a fire broke out at 5:10 at Kalantra Kreeri this morning where two residential houses, one single storey and one double storey were involved.

"Fire service reached the spot at 5:13 and after a fire fighting operation of neary 3 and half hours, fire was brought under control with minimal damage to the involved properties", the official said.

"There was no injury of any type to anyone in the incident", the official said further.