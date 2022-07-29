Two hybrid LeT terrorists arrested with arms and ammunition in Kupwara: police

Srinagar July 29: Police along with Army on Friday claimed to have arrested two hybrid LeT terrorists along with arms and ammunition in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
The accused have been identified as Talib Ahmad Sheikh of Laderwan Kupwara and Shameem Ahmad of Kawadi Laderwan Kupwara.
A police spokesman said that four pistols, 08 pistol magazines, 130 pistol rounds and 10 hand grenades were recovered from the accused.
"Kupwara police & Army (28RR) arrested 02 hybrid terrorists identified as Talib Ahmad Sheikh of Laderwan Kupwara and Shameem Ahmad of Kawadi Laderwan Kupwara, affiliated with terrorist outfit LeT. 04 pistols, 08 pistol magazines, 130 pistol rounds and 10 hand grenades recovered, " a police spokesman said.