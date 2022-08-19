Two hybrid terrorists arrested with arms and ammunition in Handwara: Police

A police spokesman said the accused Aijaz Ahmad Bhat alias Hilal, S/o Khazir Mohd Bhat, R/o Humpora and Naseer Ahmad Mir, S/o Mohd Ramzan Mir, R/o Sagipora were arrested following the arrest of three hybrid terrorists on Aug 4.

That trio was arrested by joint parties of Police, Army 21 RR and 92 Bn CRPF in Handwara and arms and ammunition from them had been recovered even as FIR No. 213/2022 u/s 13 UAPA and 7/25 Arms Act had been registered at Police Station Handwara and investigation was initiated.