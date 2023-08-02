Two hybrid terrorists of LeT arrested in Baramulla: Police

Srinagar, Aug 02: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested two hybrid terrorists associated with LeT alongwith arms ammunition at Azadgunj area in Baramulla, officials said.

The duo was arrested during naka checking while a case under UA (P) Act & Arms Act has been registered, a police spokesman said in a statement.

“On a specific information regarding movement of terrorists in Town Baramulla who are likely to carry out terrorist activities in Town in view of forth coming Independence Day 2023, Joint forces of Baramulla Police, 53 Bn CRPF & Army 46 RR placed a MVCP at Azadgunj Old Town Baramulla,” the police statement said.

“Two suspect persons who were coming towards Azadgunj Baramulla tried to flee while noticing the joint naka party, but were apprehended tactfully," it added.