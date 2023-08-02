Two hybrid terrorists of LeT arrested in Baramulla: Police

Srinagar, Aug 02: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested two hybrid terrorists associated with LeT alongwith arms ammunition at Azadgunj area in Baramulla, officials said.
The duo was arrested during naka checking while a case under UA (P) Act & Arms Act has been registered, a police spokesman said in a statement.
“On a specific information regarding movement of terrorists in Town Baramulla who are likely to carry out terrorist activities in Town in view of forth coming Independence Day 2023, Joint forces of Baramulla Police, 53 Bn CRPF & Army 46 RR placed a MVCP at Azadgunj Old Town Baramulla,” the police statement said.
“Two suspect persons who were coming towards Azadgunj Baramulla tried to flee while noticing the joint naka party, but were apprehended tactfully," it added.
During their personal search, one Pistol, one Pistol Magazine, four live Pistol rounds & one grenade were recovered from their possession and were taken into custody immediately.
The duo was identified as Faisal Majeed Ganie, son of Abdul Majeed of Bungalow Bagh Baramulla & Nourul Kamran Ganie, son of Mohammad Akbar Ganie of Bagh-e-Islam Old Town Baramulla.
“During preliminary investigation it came forth that both the individuals are hybrid terrorists and are affiliated with the banned terrorist organisation of LeT outfit and had collected the arms & ammunition for carrying terrorist activities in Town Baramulla in view of forthcoming Independence Day," the statement said.
A case under Indian Arms Act & UA (P) Act was registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigations were taken.