Two IAS, four JKAS officers transferred

According to separate orders issued by the GAD, Jatin Kishore, IAS (AGMUT:2020), awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Uri, against an available vacancy. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Uri, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Shishir Gupta, IAS (AGMUT:2020), awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ramnagar. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Ramnagar, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.