Kashmir

Two IEDs defused in Kulgam, major tragedy averted: police

A spokesman of Kulgam Police said on Twitter that the IEDs were planted in the Frisal area of the district.
IEDs recovered in Kulgam
IEDs recovered in KulgamKulgam Police/Twitter
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Nov 26: Police and army have averted a major tragedy by defusing two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said.

A spokesman of Kulgam Police said on Twitter that the IEDs were planted in the Frisal area of the district.

He said the area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway.

“Police along with 1 RR Army averted a Major tragedy by detecting & subsequently diffusing 02 IEDs (01 Timer & other Sticky) planted by Terrorists in Frisal area of Kulgam District.Area has been cordoned off and searches going on  Further details shall follow,” he said on Twitter.

IEDs

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com