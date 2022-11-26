Two IEDs defused in Kulgam, major tragedy averted: police

Srinagar, Nov 26: Police and army have averted a major tragedy by defusing two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said.
A spokesman of Kulgam Police said on Twitter that the IEDs were planted in the Frisal area of the district.
He said the area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway.
“Police along with 1 RR Army averted a Major tragedy by detecting & subsequently diffusing 02 IEDs (01 Timer & other Sticky) planted by Terrorists in Frisal area of Kulgam District.Area has been cordoned off and searches going on Further details shall follow,” he said on Twitter.