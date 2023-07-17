Two IEDs recovered from Wodhpura forest in Handwara: Police

The spokesman further stated that the operation resulted in the recovery of two sophisticated IEDs of approximately 5 and 7 kgs, concealed in the jungle area. The team immediately cordoned off the area with adequate security measures.

The positive identification of IED was carried out by Indian Army's highly trained explosive detection team equipped with explosive detectors and army dog, he said.

Further, the Bomb Disposal team executed a controlled detonation of IEDs, rendering them safe. A thorough search operation resumed by personnel of Indian Army and Handwara Police in the general area of Wodhpura Forest for any more IEDs or hiding militants. No loss to life and property was reported. The prompt action by the joint team of security forces averted major incident in the area, read the statement.