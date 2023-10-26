Kashmir
Two infiltrators killed in ongoing encounter in Kupwara
Earlier, an army spokesman said that the police and army foiled an infiltration bid in Machal sector.
Srinagar, Oct 26: Two terrorists were killed on Thursday in an ongoing encounter in Machhal sector of Kupwara, police said.
An official said that security forces had launched the operation in the Machhal sector on the basic of specific inputs about the presence of terrorists.
A Jammu and Kashmir Police Spokesperson wrote on X: "Based on a specific information provided by Kupwara Police, an #encounter has started in Machhal sector in which two #terrorists have been killed so far. Operation underway. Further details shall follow."
