Two infiltrators killed on LoC in Kupwara: Army

They said that an infiltration bid was foiled at Khakhi Patch in Macchil Kupwara by army and police.

'In a Joint Operation launched by Indian Army, BSF and J&K Police, an infiltration bid was foiled today morning by alert troops along LOC in Macchal Sector, Kupwara. Two terrorists were eliminated," army said in a tweet.

The tweet informed that four AK rifles, six hand grenades & other war-like stores have been recovered.

"Operation is in progress, " the army said.