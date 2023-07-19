Two infiltrators killed on LoC in Kupwara: Army

Srinagar, July 19: Security forces on Wednesday killed two infiltrators on line of control in Kupwara, officials said.
They said that an infiltration bid was foiled at Khakhi Patch in Macchil Kupwara by army and police.
'In a Joint Operation launched by Indian Army, BSF and J&K Police, an infiltration bid was foiled today morning by alert troops along LOC in Macchal Sector, Kupwara. Two terrorists were eliminated," army said in a tweet.
The tweet informed that four AK rifles, six hand grenades & other war-like stores have been recovered.
"Operation is in progress, " the army said.