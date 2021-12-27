Two Jaish associates arrested in south Kashmir's Pulwama: police

Srinagar Dec 27: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two militant associates affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
As per a police handout, the duo was held by Pulwama police along with 44RR & 182 BN CRPF.
The arrested duo, police said, "were involved in providing logistic support to strengthen terror network".
"On a specific information about Movement of ANEs, #Pulwama Police with assistance of 44RR & 182 BN CRPF arrested 02 terror associates of JeM outfit who were involved in providing logistic support to strengthen terror network. Arms/Ammunition were recovered, " a police spokesman said.