Two Jaish militants arrested in north Kashmir's Pattan: police

Srinagar, Apr 26: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two militants affiliated to Jaish oufit in Pattan area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday.
As per officials, the accused identified as Aqib Mohd Mir son of Mohd Ramzan Mir resident of Batpora Sopore and Danish Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Ahad Dar resident of Chankan Sopore were apprehended by a joint team of Police, army’s 29RR and 02 SSB following input about movement of two militants in a vehicle moving towards Srinagar.
"A speeding Tavera, swerving in a suspicious manner was signaled to stop however, the vehicle stopped abruptly and two individuals (driver & co-driver) jumped off the vehicle and fled towards nearby wooded orchard area but forces succeeded in nabbing the duo, " police said.
Two pistols, two Pistol Magazines, 10 rounds of pistol and two Chinese grenades were recovered from their possession, it added. It is said the duo belonging to JeM hybrid module were looking to target of PRIs and minority community members and non-locals.
The arrest of the militants is said to have foiled major militant plots. A case has been registered in this regard and investigation has been initiated, added police.