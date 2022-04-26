Two Jaish militants arrested in north Kashmir's Pattan: police

As per officials, the accused identified as Aqib Mohd Mir son of Mohd Ramzan Mir resident of Batpora Sopore and Danish Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Ahad Dar resident of Chankan Sopore were apprehended by a joint team of Police, army’s 29RR and 02 SSB following input about movement of two militants in a vehicle moving towards Srinagar.

"A speeding Tavera, swerving in a suspicious manner was signaled to stop however, the vehicle stopped abruptly and two individuals (driver & co-driver) jumped off the vehicle and fled towards nearby wooded orchard area but forces succeeded in nabbing the duo, " police said.