Kashmir

Two JeM associates arrested, arms recovered in Awantipora

The forces recovered an AK-56 rifle, an AK magazine, 56 AK rounds, four pistols, six pistol magazines and 24 live pistol rounds on the disclosure of the duo.
Police have arrested two persons in Awantipora
Police have arrested two persons in Awantipora
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, May 05: Security Forces have arrested two terrorist associates in Tral area of Awantipora and recovered arms and ammunition from their disclosure, officials said on Friday. 

The J&K Police said that Awantipora Police withe assistance of Anantnag  Police, Army 42 RR, 03 RR and 180 Bn  CRPF arrested  two terrorist associates of JeM outfit. "Based on a specific input, an operation was carried out on 04/05/23  leading to arrest of two terrorist associates namely Bashir Ahmad and Gulzar Ahmad residents of Tral Awantipora, " a statement said. 

The forces recovered an AK-56 rifle, an AK magazine, 56 AK rounds, four pistols, six pistol magazines and 24 live pistol rounds on the disclosure of the duo.

"In this regard, a case FIR U/S of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Explosive Substances Act and Arms Act stands registered in Police Station Tral and investigation taken up, " the statement said. 

"The timely arrest with arms and ammunition has averted terrorist attacks like targeted killings in Awantipora/ adjoining areas, as well as avoided the nefarious designs of JeM to recruit young boys for their illegal/Unlawful Activities, " it said. 

JeM associates

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com