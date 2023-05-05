Two JeM associates arrested, arms recovered in Awantipora

Srinagar, May 05: Security Forces have arrested two terrorist associates in Tral area of Awantipora and recovered arms and ammunition from their disclosure, officials said on Friday.
The J&K Police said that Awantipora Police withe assistance of Anantnag Police, Army 42 RR, 03 RR and 180 Bn CRPF arrested two terrorist associates of JeM outfit. "Based on a specific input, an operation was carried out on 04/05/23 leading to arrest of two terrorist associates namely Bashir Ahmad and Gulzar Ahmad residents of Tral Awantipora, " a statement said.
The forces recovered an AK-56 rifle, an AK magazine, 56 AK rounds, four pistols, six pistol magazines and 24 live pistol rounds on the disclosure of the duo.
"In this regard, a case FIR U/S of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Explosive Substances Act and Arms Act stands registered in Police Station Tral and investigation taken up, " the statement said.
"The timely arrest with arms and ammunition has averted terrorist attacks like targeted killings in Awantipora/ adjoining areas, as well as avoided the nefarious designs of JeM to recruit young boys for their illegal/Unlawful Activities, " it said.