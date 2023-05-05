Two JeM associates arrested, arms recovered in Awantipora

Srinagar, May 05: Security Forces have arrested two terrorist associates in Tral area of Awantipora and recovered arms and ammunition from their disclosure, officials said on Friday.

The J&K Police said that Awantipora Police withe assistance of Anantnag Police, Army 42 RR, 03 RR and 180 Bn CRPF arrested two terrorist associates of JeM outfit. "Based on a specific input, an operation was carried out on 04/05/23 leading to arrest of two terrorist associates namely Bashir Ahmad and Gulzar Ahmad residents of Tral Awantipora, " a statement said.

The forces recovered an AK-56 rifle, an AK magazine, 56 AK rounds, four pistols, six pistol magazines and 24 live pistol rounds on the disclosure of the duo.