Two JeM associates arrested in Pulwama: Police

Srinagar, Oct 31: Two associates of terrorists tasked to target non-locals working in Kashmir were arrested in southern district of Pulwama, police officials said on Monday.
A police spokesman said that a joint team of police, army and CRPF arrested the duo belonging to terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).
“Police in Pulwama alongwith Army (55RR) and CRPF (182Bn) arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit JeM,” the spokesman said in a statement.
They have been identified as Adnan Shafi Bhat, a resident of Ashmander and Yawar Rashid Sheikh, a resident of Karimabad.
The police said that incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a pistol along with a magazine and 12 rounds were recovered from their possession.
“During investigation two grenades were also recovered upon their disclosure. The arrested duo was working as associates of terror outfit JeM and was tasked to carry out attacks on non-local labourers in the area,” the spokesman said.
The police have registered a case vide FIR No. 312/2022 under relevant sections of law at Police Station Pulwama and started investigations.