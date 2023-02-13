Two JeM associates arrested in Pulwama: Police

Srinagar, Feb 13: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two Jash-e-Mohammad militant associates along with huge cache of arms and ammunition in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Quoting a police handout, GNS reported that on specific input regarding delivery of consignment of weapons in general area of Pulwama , a special team of Pulwama Police & Army ( 55RR) was formed and deployed in covert at different suspicious locations. At Naina Bhatpora jurisdiction of PS Litter, two scooty born suspect were seen moving along with the consignment bag. The covert team swung into action and tactfully nabbed the duo and recovered the cache.