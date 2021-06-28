Two JeM militants carried out Awantipora attack: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar June 28: Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Monday said that two militants, most likely belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit carried out the fatal attack on a Special Police Officer (SPO), his wife and their daughter in Hariparigam Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district last night.
SPO Fayaz Ahmad, his wife Raja Begum and their teenage daughter Rafiya were, as per police, shot at by the militants last night inside their house.
SPO Fayaz was declared dead on arrival at the nearby health facility where the trio was removed.
The mother-daughter duo was shifted to GMC Anantnag where Begum breathed her last while Rafiya too succumbed to injuries today morning.
IGP Kumar, who talked to the media on the sidelines of his visit to the bereaved family to express solidarity and condolences, hinted that SPO Fayaz was the prime target of the gunmen.
"They fired indiscriminately at the SPO. His wife and daughter came to rescue him, but were shot at,” IGP said.
The IGP further said that as per their inputs two militants, "who looked foreign by their appearance" carried out the attack.
Asked about the outfit behind the attack, Kumar said, "It is the JeM which is active in the area, so it must be JeM".
The IGP said that the militants behind the fatal attack will be neutralized soon.
He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family while also praying for peace to the departed souls.