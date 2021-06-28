Two JeM militants carried out Awantipora attack: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar June 28: Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Monday said that two militants, most likely belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit carried out the fatal attack on a Special Police Officer (SPO), his wife and their daughter in Hariparigam Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district last night.

SPO Fayaz Ahmad, his wife Raja Begum and their teenage daughter Rafiya were, as per police, shot at by the militants last night inside their house.

SPO Fayaz was declared dead on arrival at the nearby health facility where the trio was removed.