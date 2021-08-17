Two Kashmiri professors stuck in Afghanistan safe, will be back home soon: LG Sinha

The duo, Prof Asif Ahmed and Prof Adil Rasool are currently teaching at Bakhtar University in Afghanistan.

In a tweet this afternoon, LG Sinha said that he spoke to MoS Foreign Affairs, Muraleedharan for the immediate evacuation of the two professors.

The LG assured the duo's families that "they are safe and will be home soon.

"Spoke to MoS Foreign Affairs, Shri V Muraleedharan Ji for immediate evacuation of professors from Kulgam teaching at Bakhtar University in Kabul.He has assured the government is committed to bring back every Citizens safely as soon as possible, " the LG wrote in tweet.

"I assure the families of Prof Asif Ahmed and Prof Adil Rasool that they are safe and will be home soon, " he added.