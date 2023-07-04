Two Kashmiri women entrepreneurs raise Rs 75 lakh funding at JKEDI startup event

Srinagar, July 04: Two Kashmiri women entrepreneurs have raised a funding of Rs 75 lakhs from the India Network at JKEDI startup event.

In a statement, the Institute said that the two women entrepreneurs, Nuzhat Qazi and Insha Mir, have secured funding of Rs. 50 lakhs and Rs. 25 lakhs, respectively, through the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) and Startup India. This milestone serves as a testament to the exceptional potential and entrepreneurial spirit of women in the region.

The “Women for Startups” workshop held under the overall leadership of Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, J&K on 19th and 20th of June in collaboration with Startup India, DPIIT, Government of India witnessed a vibrant atmosphere, with a display of tremendous energy and passion from aspiring women entrepreneurs and startups. The entrepreneurial journey of these women has been nothing short of inspiring, and JKEDI is privileged to have played a vital role in nurturing their aspirations, the statement said.

Ajaz Ahmad Bhat (IAS), Director JKEDI, shared his heartfelt enthusiasm for the extraordinary accomplishments of the duo. "We take immense pride in their exceptional achievements, which not only highlight their unwavering dedication and innovative ideas but also serve as a tremendous source of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs in Jammu and Kashmir," he expressed. He also acknowledged the significant impact their success will have on motivating and empowering future entrepreneurs within the region.

Ashtha Grover, Head Startup India also interacted with the aspiring women entrepreneurs. “The Women for Startups workshops have so far been conducted across 16 states and 18 districts across the country. We are delighted to have received such a tremendous response from Jammu and Kashmir. On behalf of Startup India, I express our gratitude to the JKEDI team for their support in making the initiative a resounding success and wish the entrepreneurs the very best in their journey ahead. We are committed to cultivating an inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem that empowers women,” she stated.