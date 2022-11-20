Two killed as biker hits pedestrian in Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 20: Two persons including a pedestrian and a biker were killed in a road accident near Aali Masjid in Srinagar on Saturday late evening.

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that a biker identified as Showkat Ahmad Khan of Tengpora lost control and hit a pedestrian identified as Ghulam Nabi of Zoonimar, resulting in grave injuries to both.