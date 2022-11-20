Two killed as biker hits pedestrian in Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 20: Two persons including a pedestrian and a biker were killed in a road accident near Aali Masjid in Srinagar on Saturday late evening.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that a biker identified as Showkat Ahmad Khan of Tengpora lost control and hit a pedestrian identified as Ghulam Nabi of Zoonimar, resulting in grave injuries to both.
He said they were rushed to SKIMS Soura for treatment, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.
Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.