Two killed as tractor turns turtle in south Kashmir's Pampore

Srinagar, May 27: Two persons were killed after a tractor they were travelling in turned turtle in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the tractor along with trolley loaded with cow dung turned turtle near Konibal, resulting in injuries to tractor driver Abdul Majeed Dar, 40, son of Abdul Khaliq of Kruncho and Ghulam Mohiudin Mir, 60, son of Ghulam Ahmed of Konibal.
Both the injured persons were shifted to Sub District Hospital Pampore where doctors declared them brought dead.
Confirming it, a police official told GNS that a case has been registered.