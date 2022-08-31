Two killed in landslide in central Kashmir's Budgam

Fayaz Ahmad Parray son of late Mohammad Ramzan and Mohammad Subhan Parray son of Ghulam Mohammad, both locals, were extracting sand when they came under the landslide and died on the spot, news agency KDC reported.

A police officer also confirmed the incident to KDC and said a team of Budgam police is on the spot adding the bodies will be handed over to families after completing legal formalities.