Two KU faculty members awarded for innovative works at 'Kashmir Expo-2022'

The awards by the J&K Science Technology and Innovation Council (JKSTIC) were presented to Dr Manzoor A Mir, Head, Department of Bioresources and Dr Bilal A Malik from the Institute of Technology Zakura Campus during the concluding ceremony of the three-day ‘Kashmir Expo Startups for Livelihood’ event at the SKICC here, where the LG was the Chief Guest, said a varsity spokesman.

Dr Manzoor was awarded for his startup in services sector regarding breast cancer awareness, screening and early detection while Dr Bilal A Malik was felicitated for his startup on starch-free rice cooker.

KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan, who shared the dais at the concluding ceremony, said in her separate message to the aspiring innovators that the University is working to put in place all requisite infrastructure and facilities to create an enabling ecosystem for innovations and startups.