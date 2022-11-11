Two KU faculty members awarded for innovative works at 'Kashmir Expo-2022'

Srinagar, Nov 11: J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Friday presented awards to two faculty members of the Kashmir University for their startups.
The awards by the J&K Science Technology and Innovation Council (JKSTIC) were presented to Dr Manzoor A Mir, Head, Department of Bioresources and Dr Bilal A Malik from the Institute of Technology Zakura Campus during the concluding ceremony of the three-day ‘Kashmir Expo Startups for Livelihood’ event at the SKICC here, where the LG was the Chief Guest, said a varsity spokesman.
Dr Manzoor was awarded for his startup in services sector regarding breast cancer awareness, screening and early detection while Dr Bilal A Malik was felicitated for his startup on starch-free rice cooker.
KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan, who shared the dais at the concluding ceremony, said in her separate message to the aspiring innovators that the University is working to put in place all requisite infrastructure and facilities to create an enabling ecosystem for innovations and startups.
She said the University is on job to consolidate the human resource and infrastructure in all its centres involved in innovations and incubations to encourage young students and faculty members to become a part of the Union government’s flagship ‘Standup India, Startup India’ initiative of driving the country’s discernible economic growth story with startup ventures.
“I urge the aspiring innovators from the student community, including our girl students, to come forward with their innovative ideas to create their own startup ventures,” she said, congratulating Dr Manzoor and Dr Bilal for bagging the awards.
Notably, the varsity’s top officers including Dean Academics, Registrar, Director Admissions, Controller of Examinations, Joint Registrars, Director IOT, besides officials from Centre of Innovations, Incubations and Entrepreneurship (CIIE) IOT Zakura joined the Kashmir Expo-2022, which was inaugurated by Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Shri Jitendra Singh on Wednesday.
The Expo was organised under the aegis of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India in association with National Innovation Foundation-India (NIF).