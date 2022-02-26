Two Kupwara residents 'planning to join militant ranks' arrested: police

News agency KNO quoted a police spokesman as saying that the accused identified as Rashid Ahmad Peer, son of Abdul Ahad Peer of Tekipora, Lolab and Adil Hussain Shah, son of Ghulam Muhammad Shah of Shat Muqam, Lolab were apprehended by Kupwara Police along with 28 RR in a joint operation in Lolab.

“Both the individuals were indulged in anti-national activities and were planning to join militant ranks, in order to revive militancy in the area besides providing active support to militants, ” police said.