Two Kupwara residents 'planning to join militant ranks' arrested: police

Srinagar, Feb 26: Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday arrested two men in Lolab area of north Kashmir's Kupwara “planning to join militant ranks".
News agency KNO quoted a police spokesman as saying that the accused identified as Rashid Ahmad Peer, son of Abdul Ahad Peer of Tekipora, Lolab and Adil Hussain Shah, son of Ghulam Muhammad Shah of Shat Muqam, Lolab were apprehended by Kupwara Police along with 28 RR in a joint operation in Lolab.
“Both the individuals were indulged in anti-national activities and were planning to join militant ranks, in order to revive militancy in the area besides providing active support to militants, ” police said.
"Both the individuals came under observation of the security forces when they were found suspicious in their movement and pro-militancy activity on social media platform, " it added.
“Based on the inputs developed by Police, the duo was apprehended and put to sustained questioning. During the course of investigation, incriminating material including posters, photographs, videos and contents of conversation with active militants and militant handlers from across were recovered from the mobile phones of both the individuals.”
A case under FIR number 07/2022, under relevant sections has been registered at Police Station Sogam against them & the investigation in the case is under progress, police said, adding that the "timely joint efforts of security forces resulted in averting major incident in the area, which has witnessed peace for the past two three years".