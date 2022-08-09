Kashmir

Two labourers dead as portion of stone quarry collapses in Baramulla

The bodies are being handed over to their family for last rites after completing legal formalities.
Srinagar, Aug 9: Two labourers died after a portion of stone quarry collapsed in Drangbal area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday, officials said.

Hilal Ahmad and Zaffar Ahmad Gojree—both residents of Baramulla were taken to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead on arrival, news agency KNO reported.

A case under relevant sections of laws has been registered and futher investigation has been started in this regard.

