Two labourers dead as portion of stone quarry collapses in Baramulla

Srinagar, Aug 9: Two labourers died after a portion of stone quarry collapsed in Drangbal area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday, officials said.
Hilal Ahmad and Zaffar Ahmad Gojree—both residents of Baramulla were taken to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead on arrival, news agency KNO reported.
The bodies are being handed over to their family for last rites after completing legal formalities.
A case under relevant sections of laws has been registered and futher investigation has been started in this regard.