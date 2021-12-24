Two Lashkar associates held with two hand grenades, ammunition in central Kashmir's Chadoora: police
Srinagar Dec 24: Police along with security forces Friday claimed to have arrested two militant associates affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit, in Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district.
As per a police spokesman, the accused duo identified as Imran Majeed Magray son of Abdul Majeed and Aqib Amin son of Mohammad Amin Rather-both residents of Magray Mohalla Mochwa in Chadoora- were arrested by Budgam police along with 50 RR and 181 CRPF from Chadoora.
"Incriminating material of LeT and explosive substance including 02 Hand Grenades, 02 AK-47 Magzines, 30 live AK-47 rounds were recovered from their possession," police said.
As per police, the two "have been in touch with LeT commanders and were involved in providing logistics, shelter ad transportation of arms & ammunition in the areas of Mochwa, Kralpora, Chattergam, Sathsoo, Nowgam, Chadoora and other adjacent areas of the district".
A Case FIR number 208/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Chadoora in this regard.