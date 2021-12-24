Two Lashkar associates held with two hand grenades, ammunition in central Kashmir's Chadoora: police

"Incriminating material of LeT and explosive substance including 02 Hand Grenades, 02 AK-47 Magzines, 30 live AK-47 rounds were recovered from their possession," police said.

As per police, the two "have been in touch with LeT commanders and were involved in providing logistics, shelter ad transportation of arms & ammunition in the areas of Mochwa, Kralpora, Chattergam, Sathsoo, Nowgam, Chadoora and other adjacent areas of the district".