Two LeT associates arrested along with arms and ammunition in Baramulla: Police

Srinagar, July 25: Police on Tuesday arrested two associates of terror outfit Lashkar-i-Toiba in Kreeri area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla, officials said.
Quoting a statement, GNS reported that on a specific information regarding movement of militants in Village Chak Tapper Kreeri, Joint forces of Baramulla Police & 29 RR placed a MVCP at Bus Stop Chak Tapper Kreeri.
The police spokesman further stated that two suspect persons who were coming from Chak Tapper towards Main Road Kreeri tried to flee while noticing joint naka party but was apprehended tactfully.
During their personal search 2 Chinese Pistols, 2 Pistol Magazines, 14 live Pistol rounds, 1 ID Card & 1 Xerox copy of Aadhar Card were recovered* from them and were taken into custody immediately. Who were later identified as Dayem Majeed Khan S/O Ab Majeed Khan R/O Check Panjigam Bandipora & Ubair Tariq S/O Tariq Ahmad Khan R/O Watrina Phalwanpora Panjigam Bandipora, he said.
During preliminary investigation both the terrorist Associates confessed that they are affiliated with banned militant organisation of LeT outfit and had collected the arms & ammunition for target killing in District Baramulla, he said.
Case under Indian Arms Act & UA (P) Act was registered in Police Station Kreeri and investigations was taken up, reads the statement.