Two LeT associates arrested along with arms and ammunition in Baramulla: Police

Srinagar, July 25: Police on Tuesday arrested two associates of terror outfit Lashkar-i-Toiba in Kreeri area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla, officials said.

Quoting a statement, GNS reported that on a specific information regarding movement of militants in Village Chak Tapper Kreeri, Joint forces of Baramulla Police & 29 RR placed a MVCP at Bus Stop Chak Tapper Kreeri.

The police spokesman further stated that two suspect persons who were coming from Chak Tapper towards Main Road Kreeri tried to flee while noticing joint naka party but was apprehended tactfully.